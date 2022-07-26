The Scone Thoroughbreds have continued their relentless charge towards the Bengalla Hunter Valley Group 21 First Grade minor premiership title, with a mercy rule victory over Singleton on Sunday, July 21.
The action was evenly matched at Pirtek Park, as Singleton held their own against the visiting Thoroughbreds forduring the opening exchanges.
The deadlock lasted until the eighth minute before James Barker crashed over the line to open the scoring for Scone.
Five minutes later, Scone again saw results from their relentless pressure of the Singleton defence as Jake Watts crossed the line and converted soon after to make it 12-0. From then on the game was firmly in Scone's control, with further tries from Blake Bridge, Jake Watts and three from Jarrod Wicks leading to a 38-0 lead for the Thoroughbreds at halftime.
Singleton got off to the worst possible start after the break, fumbling the ball from the kick off allowing Scone's Josh Adams to score from the resulting scrum.
Tries to Hayden Topliss, Adam Clydsdale and Caleb Taylor took the scoreline to 58-0 before Taylor scored his second with ten minutes remaining to give Scone a tally a 62-0 to trigger the mercy rule and finish the game.
Elsewhere in first grade action, the Muswellbrook Rams cemented their third-place position on the competition ladder with a hard fought 44-28 home win against the Aberdeen Tigers at Olympic Park on Sunday.
Earlier in the weekend, the Denman Devils defeated the Greta Branxton Colts 22-18 in a closely contested game to stay within four points of Scone on the ladder, while the Colts slipped to outright fourth.
As it stands, Scone, Denman and Muswellbrook look to have secured their position in the semi finals with three rounds remaining.
Aberdeen remains a mathematical chance of making the top four, but they will need to win all three of their remaining matches and hope Greta Branxton suffer three heavy defeats in order to pull level on the ladder and overturn the Colt's point differential lead.
In the Monarch Blues Ladies League Tag competition, Denman defeated Greta Branxton 40-0 to keep their hopes of making the top four alive, while league leaders Scone defeated the Merriwa Magpies 20-12 in a top of the table clash at Merriwa on Saturday.
On Sunday, Singleton scored a 46-0 win over the Murrurundi Mavettes at Pirtek Park while Aberdeen enjoyed a bye.
In the Group 21 Reserve Grade, Greta Branxton scored a dominant 46-4 home win over the Denman reserves on Saturday. In Merriwa, the Magpies fell to a 32-6 loss against league leaders Scone on Sunday while at Olympic Park in Muswellbrook, the Rams reserve side lost 38-6 against an in form Aberdeen Tigers reserve side.
