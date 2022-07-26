The Scone Advocate
UPPER HUNTER COUNCIL NEWS IN BRIEF: Scone's Visitor Information Centre to find new home at Hunter Warbirds

Updated July 26 2022 - 5:14am, first published 5:13am
Scone's Visitor Information Centre is set to find a new home at Hunter Warbirds as part of a trial approved by council at Monday night's meeting.

