The NSW Government has announced more than $239,000 in funding for councils in the Upper Hunter electorate to install and maintain street lighting to improve road conditions for nighttime travel.
Upper Hunter Nationals MP Dave Layzell said the grants, provided under the Traffic Route Lighting Subsidy Scheme, would provide improved and more reliable lighting on Upper Hunter roads.
"Better visibility is vital for the safety of all road users including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians," Mr Layzell said.
Grants provided to councils within the Upper Hunter electorate under the scheme include:
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the state government was investing in road safety to ensure people reach their destination safely when driving on regional roads.
"One death on our country roads is one too many and it takes a suite of measures to save as many lives as possible, like improving our roadside infrastructure," Mr Farraway said.
The state government said the Traffic Route Lighting Subsidy Scheme will help cover capital costs for new and improved street lighting, maintenance work, network distribution and energy consumption costs.
Councils can receive a subsidy of up to 50 per cent of the Australian Energy Regulator's approved pricing to assist in rolling out a better level of lighting than otherwise provided on state, regional and designated roads.
