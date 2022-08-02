The Scone Advocate
Help wanted for citizen science project in search of platypus

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated August 2 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:12am
Vital work: UNSW scientist Dr Tahneal Hawke with a platypus caught in a north coast waterway.
Hunter nature lovers have been asked to contribute to a citizen science project that aims to understand how extreme weather events are impacting on platypus habitat and population numbers.

