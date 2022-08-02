People living in regional NSW with lived experiences of drought are being invited to share their stories as part of a new project from the Drought Resilience Leaders Development program.
The My Drought Story project will use submissions to create a new book highlighting community resilience in the face of adversity, as well as sharing practical methods for coping with disasters in regional areas of Australia.
Officially opening for submissions this week, the project is a collaboration between four Tamworth locals, Kate Arndell, Melissa Bowman, Alison Treloar, and Sue Ellen Hogan, who have participated in the Drought Resilience Leaders Development Program.
Ms Arndell, who works with the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program, said the four women had identified an opportunity for those who have lived through drought to share and reflect upon their experiences, both as a means of post-disaster recovery and to provide hope to others experiencing similar challenges.
"The 2017-2019 drought was a devastating trial of hardship for so many Australians, followed by bushfires, COVID-19, mouse plagues and floods," Ms Arndell said.
"Many of us didn't get the opportunity to properly reflect on the effect drought had on us before we were on to the next adverse event."
As part of the project, the group is also asking people to share comparison photos to illustrate how the landscape changed once the rain finally returned.
"Having a visual reference to how truly different our landscape and lives were during drought, versus how they rebounded once relief came is a truly powerful message about resilience in times of overwhelming adversity," Ms Arndell said.
A hard copy book will be put together from the submissions received by the group, with copies to be made available in libraries and council buildings in drought affected communities to serve as a tangible reminder of the adversity these communities faced between 2017 and 2019.
"The book will be filled with images and stories that allow us to reflect, fill us with hope and help us build our resilience and courage for the next time we are faced with difficult times," Ms Arndell said.
Submissions for the My Drought Story project can be made via the project's website before September 18, 2022.
The My Drought Story project is supported by the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
