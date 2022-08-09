The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News
What's on

What's on: Your guide to events in the Upper Hunter

August 9 2022 - 6:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEAD OUT: Bag a bargain and support local producers at a market this month.

Singleton Market

August 14: Singleton Showground. Time: 8am-1pm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.