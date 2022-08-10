Renault Koleos: An in-depth review of this luxurious SUV

The Renault Koleos is an excellent choice for a family SUV with a ton of space for passengers and their stuff. Picture: Supplied

There are a lot of SUVs on the market today. They're a prevalent vehicle type, and it's not hard to see why. An SUV has many benefits over other vehicle types, especially regarding safety and functionality.



However, there are so many options that choosing the right one can be tricky. Every brand has its range of SUV models these days.



That said, manufacturers must carefully consider which SUVs they bring to market because they're such a distinct segment that they won't appeal to everyone. The Renault Koleos is one example. Read on for our Renault Koleos review.

What is the Renault Koleos?

The Renault Koleos is a compact SUV that was first released in 2010. This model replaced the older model called the Renault Sport Lutecia. The Koleos was Renault's first attempt at an SUV in Europe. It has been updated a couple of times since then. This SUV is sold in both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive models.

Why should you buy a Renault Koleos?

So why would you buy a Renault Koleos? The most important thing is to consider what kind of driver you are. If you're the type of person that needs a lot of space and functionality, then the Koleos is for you.

This SUV has the most significant interior space of all models in its category - t was designed for families that need lots of room. The Koleos also has some great safety features that ensure you and your passengers stay safe on the road.

An excellent safety rating means less chance of being involved in a severe accident. That's important to all drivers, no matter what SUV they have.

The Interior of the Renault Koleos

The interior of the Koleos is designed for comfort and functionality. It seats up to seven people, more than you'll find in many large SUVs. There is also much room in the back seats, even for tall passengers.



The seats are upholstered in leather, and the trim has a modern, sophisticated design with chrome highlights that add a touch of luxury.

The dash is covered in soft-touch materials, and the controls are easy to reach and operate, even when you have a passenger in the front seat. The infotainment system has a large touchscreen and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. You can also use a Bluetooth smartphone connection to control the music on your smartphone.

Safety features

All models of the Koleos come with a few standard safety features, including anti-lock brakes, electronic brake distribution, and electronic stability control. There are also a couple of optional safety packages that you can add to increase the Koleos' safety even more.

The Driver Assistance Package includes automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and lane departure warning. The Driver Assistance Plus Package adds a surround-view camera, parking sensors, and a parking pilot system that can park the car for you.

The Pros of the Renault Koleos

A few standout features about the Koleos make it an excellent choice for an SUV. To start with, this is a very spacious vehicle. You can fit seven passengers inside, and tall passengers have a lot of leg and headroom. There is also a lot of storage space for all your belongings.

The Koleos is also very well equipped. It has a ton of standard features, including navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED headlights, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. Regarding performance, the Koleos has a decent engine and an automatic transmission that is smooth and responsive. It also has an excellent ride quality, so it's not too harsh on rough roads.

The Cons of the Renault Koleos

Now that we've explored all the positives of the Renault Koleos, it's time to get into the negatives. The main thing that potential buyers should be aware of is the current model's design. It's not a fantastic-looking SUV but a bit boxy and bulky. Other SUVs are sleeker and more appealing to the eye.

There are also a few drawbacks to the Koleos' performance. It has a small engine that isn't great for long trips, and the transmission can be a bit jerky when you're slowing down.

Final word