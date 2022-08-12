Councils in the wider Hunter Region impacted by mining can now apply for funding under Round Nine of the Resources for Regions Program.
The program supports communities across regional NSW affected by mining and the latest round will provide up to $140 million for new infrastructure and community projects that support economic and social prosperity.
Advertisement
The program has also been expanded to include support for communities where gas exploration may occur.
Applications are now open for Round Nine of program, to pave the way for new projects that will improve amenities and infrastructure in the Upper Hunter Electorate.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said the $140 million on offer as part of Round Nine will deliver projects that improve local facilities for mining communities, while creating new jobs and providing work for local tradespeople and suppliers.
"This is great news for the communities in the Singleton, Muswellbrook, Upper Hunter, Mid-Western and Liverpool Plains council areas, and I am thrilled that the NSW Government is able to show an ongoing commitment to delivering projects that benefit our community and improve our way of life," Mr Layzell said.
"We have seen the benefits provided by previous Resources for Regions projects, with projects funded such as roadworks on the Bylong Valley Way, the Denman Revitalisation Project which upgraded the town's main street, and I'm pleased that there are even more projects on the way.
"Last year's round provided more than $6.3 million to Muswellbrook Shire Council for the proposed Muswellbrook Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre and Singleton Rugby League Club received $1.3 million for its clubhouse development."
Resources for Regions Rounds One through Eight delivered 242 projects worth $420 million since the program's inception in 2012, according to Mr Layzell.
Applications for Resources for Regions Round Nine close on September 30, 2022.
More information can be found at: www.nsw.gov.au/resourcesforeregions
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.