Veteran trainer Jim Gleeson savours return to winners' circle at Scone

Updated August 16 2022 - 5:46am, first published August 15 2022 - 11:38pm
INSIDE RUNNING: Jockey Mikayla Weir, pictured after a victory at Newcastle, scored a winning double at Scone on Monday with The Regular Show and Early Hours. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

A smart ride from Mikayla Weir helped The Regular Show deliver veteran Muswellbrook horseman Jim Gleeson his first winner as a trainer since Boxing Day 2019 on Monday at Scone.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

