The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

Senate committee told Lidell ideal location for nuclear power station

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
August 23 2022 - 7:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caption: Goes here.

Liddell coal-fired power station would be an ideal location to build a nuclear power station, a Senate committee has been told.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.