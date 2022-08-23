The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News
What's on

Scone Short Film Festival returns in September

August 23 2022 - 7:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COVID forced a two-year intermission for the Scone Short Film Festival but the return to regular programming brings with its own tale of survival and resilience.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.