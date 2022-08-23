COVID forced a two-year intermission for the Scone Short Film Festival but the return to regular programming brings with its own tale of survival and resilience.
The festival returns on Saturday, September 17 bringing an array of award-winning and world-class Australian films to the Upper Hunter.
Scone Films will be rolling out the red carpet for guests and filmgoers, at its pop-up cinema on the corner of Oxford Road and Cooper Street in Scone, at 6.30pm.
The return of the event is, according to the president or Scone Films, Catherine Boulton is a significant milestone is celebrating the reemergence of cultural events post pandemic.
"It is wonderful to be able to host a festival again after a pandemic-enforced two year break," Ms Boulton said.
"It is is a crucial part of us getting back on track, and one of the many steps in re-launching after lockdown hibernations."
Now in its twelfth year, the festival only screens Australian short films.
They range from three to twenty minutes in length and feature established actors such as Harry Greenwood, Steve Bisley, Stephen Curry and Jackson Tozer.
According to Ms Boulton, filmgoers will be able to chat to producers, directors and cast about the making of the films and budding film-makers and actors will be able to pick up some tips.
"It is an entertaining, enjoyable and inspiring evening, and also gives some themes and stories to think about afterwards," Ms Boulton said.
"We are hoping that this celebration of Australian storytelling talent, generates buzz and momentum, bringing filmgoers back again."
The evening, starting at 6.30pm, promises to be a social affair according to Ms Boulton with a light supper included and wine available to purchase. The film program starts at 7.30pm. Afterwards, festival guests will talk about their films.
Members of the audience can also vote for their favorite film to take the People's Choice Award, announced on the night.
Ms Boulton is hoping the evening will mark the closure of a difficult chapter, not just for the film and arts industries, but especially community-based groups like Scone Films Inc.
"The pandemic had a huge negative financial impact on our film group," she said.
"We still had to pay for insurance, equipment maintenance and service agreements, but with no income.
"It has been all about survival and resilience. During the past couple of years, many feature films halted production or were cancelled completely.
"Festivals were cancelled, some eventually went online, but some haven't come back.
"To fill the gap slightly, and maintain interest, our Secretary posted photo memories from previous short film festivals on our Facebook page, and links to previously screened Festival films that were now freely viewable online."
The dedication has paid off, with the festival set to attract film enthusiasts from afar and showcase scone to a wider audience.
"A film festival like this adds to the vibrancy of the arts and entertainment scene in Scone and the surrounding areas," Ms Boulton said.
"Our Festival has always had community support since 2009, and was very much missed in those two lost COVID years.
"Film festivals combine the film screening experience with discussions with the directors and producers, and conversations with other festival goers.
"They are very sociable, and provide community connection and access to films that would otherwise mainly only have screened in Sydney or Melbourne."
For more information visit www.sconefilms.org.au, or www.facebook.com/sconefilms.
