Rural crime in Upper Hunter in the crosshairs with additional police investigators

August 23 2022 - 7:18am
Hunter Valley Police are set to be better placed to respond rural crime across the Upper Hunter after securing one of the 10 additional Rural Crime Investigators that have been appointed across the state.

