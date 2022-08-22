Fiona Simson took out the Jean Byrnes Salver for the best nett from the starting handicap with a score of 146, a fine average of 73, and the Veteran's Nett, (the aggregate of the daily nett scores), by one shot to Yvonne Palmer. Cheryl Clydsdale won the Division 1 nett from Lyn Banks and Julie Leckie while Yvonne Palmer won the Division 2 nett from Kathy Robinson. Yvonne Palmer will also be the recipient of the Doon MacCallum prize sponsored by Ken MacCallum for the best nett in the final round by a Division 2 player. All of the major prizes will be distributed at the annual presentation. In the daily event, Dordie Bragg had the best scratch round of 85 and the best nett score to win the Scone Newsagency prize with 73 nett on a countback from Yvonne Palmer who will receive the runner up prize from Plants on Main. Annie Woods won the NTP on the 13 th and balls went to Dordie Bragg, Yvonne Palmer, Gillie Bennetto 73, Fiona Simson, Noreen Marshall 74, Kim Clydsdale 75, Kathy Robinson and Cheryl Clydsdale 76 nett.