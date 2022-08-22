The Scone ladies golf championships for 2022 have been decided with the final round being played on Thursday August 18.
The playing conditions were much improved after the wet which forced the cancellation of Sunday's round and the Championship to be reduced to a 36 hole event.
A lot of ball cleaning to remove mud was still required and the wind increased during the day to make play a bit difficult, however, there were some quite good scores in the conditions.
Lyn Banks once again claimed the Club Championship for the eleventh consecutive time with Dordie Bragg being the runner up. Ann Cameron won her first championship in Division 2 after a four hole playoff with Yvonne Palmer, which Ann won by one shot.
Noreen Marshall showed her experience to again get her name on the Division 3 trophy with a narrow win over Fiona Simson.
The three club divisional champions now qualify to play in the HRDGA Champions Day at Singleton on October 24.
Fiona Simson took out the Jean Byrnes Salver for the best nett from the starting handicap with a score of 146, a fine average of 73, and the Veteran's Nett, (the aggregate of the daily nett scores), by one shot to Yvonne Palmer. Cheryl Clydsdale won the Division 1 nett from Lyn Banks and Julie Leckie while Yvonne Palmer won the Division 2 nett from Kathy Robinson. Yvonne Palmer will also be the recipient of the Doon MacCallum prize sponsored by Ken MacCallum for the best nett in the final round by a Division 2 player. All of the major prizes will be distributed at the annual presentation. In the daily event, Dordie Bragg had the best scratch round of 85 and the best nett score to win the Scone Newsagency prize with 73 nett on a countback from Yvonne Palmer who will receive the runner up prize from Plants on Main. Annie Woods won the NTP on the 13 th and balls went to Dordie Bragg, Yvonne Palmer, Gillie Bennetto 73, Fiona Simson, Noreen Marshall 74, Kim Clydsdale 75, Kathy Robinson and Cheryl Clydsdale 76 nett.
The ladies 2022 Championship results are:
Club Champion & Division 1: Lyn Banks 165 (79 / 86); Runner Up: Dordie Bragg 176 (91 / 85) Division 2 Champion: Ann Cameron 208 (103 / 105) after a 4 hole playoff with Runner Up Yvonne Palmer (105 / 103) Division 3 Champion: Noreen Marshall 222 (114 / 108); Runner Up: Fiona Simson 224 (112 / 112) Jean Byrne's Salver Winner - Overall nett winner & Division 3 winner Fiona Simson 146 (73 / 73); Division 1 nett Winner: Cheryl Clydsdale 148 (73 / 75); Runners Up: Lyn Banks & Julie Leckie 151 Division 2 nett Winner: Yvonne Palmer 148 (75 / 73); Runner Up: Kathy Robinson 153 Doris Ham Memorial Veteran Nett Winner: (Daily aggregate nett scores) Fiona Simson 147 (73 / 74); Runner up: Yvonne Palmer 148. Best nett by Division 2 player in final round / Doon Macallum Prize: Yvonne Palmer 73 nett.
On Saturday August 20 the O'Donnell Family kindly sponsored an 18 Hole Individual and 2Ball Stableford.
There was a field of forty two players enjoying the fine weather and course. The 2Ball winners were David Druce and Mick Reynolds who both played well to have 47 points. The individual prizes were given to the top three players after the 2Ball winners. These were won by Scott Bourke 41 points, Tim Smith 39 points and Andy Thrift 37 points. The NTPs were shared around with Mick Soper winning the 4 th at 1.17metres, Tony O'Neill the 8 th at 2.18 metres, Tim Smith the 13 th at 2.3 metres and Mac Dawson the 17 th at 3.25 metres. John Roe hit a lovely 9 iron into the 6 th green which after a couple of hops finished in the hole for an eagle. This won him the Dawson Estate Agents Eagles Nest prize. The ball winners were: Scott Bourke 41, David Druce, Tim Smith 39, Andy Thrift 37, Mick Reynolds, Gordon Halliday 36, Wes Boyd, Charlie Wintle, Sid Collison, Steve Morse 35, Mac Dawson, Neil Clydsdale, Mick Curry, Jono Keep 34, Paul Smart and Joel Harrison 33 points on a countback from Brad Hockley, John Roe and Adam Brayshaw.
The Mixed Foursomes Championship was played on Sunday August 21. Winning the championship for the ninth time were Ross and Lyn Banks who had 83 to win by three shots from Charlie Wintle and Julie Leckie. These players' nett scores were the same, 751/2, but Charlie and Julie won the prize on a countback from sponsors Ross and Lyn. Balls were also won by these four players. In the weekly Scone RSL Group Medley Stableford competition a good field of 27 players resulted in three prizes being distributed. The winner was David O'Brien who had 40 points with Josh Davis being the runner up on 37 points and third going to Alistair Fraser 36 points on a countback from five others.
