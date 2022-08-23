Families in Denman and district are set to benefit from extra preschool places after a local early education centre received State Government funding to expand its services.
Denman Children's Centre is set to receive more than $540,000 worth of upgrades to provide an additional 25 places.
The funding comes as part of the NSW Government's $15.5 million investment through the Start Strong Capital Works program. Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the program addressed demand for community preschools, giving more NSW children the best possible start in life.
"This funding is so important for our families, we know the importance of accessible early education and these grants aim to increase this," Mr Layzell said.
