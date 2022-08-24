VARROA detection and eradication is in "a good place", according to the state government, which is euthanising hives of about 2000 Hunter beekeepers.
The Department of Primary Industries (DPI) said Wednesday morning that hives had been euthanised on 97 of the state's 99 infected premises - with the recently identified site at Mayfield to be visited later that day.
Speaking in Civic Park, NSW DPI chief plant protection officer Dr Satendra Kumar said the state is "in a good place to contain and eradicate the mite".
"The infected properties are mostly in what we call the 'hot zone' - Newcastle, Medowie and Williamtown," Dr Kumar said.
"It is a challenging time for beekeepers, especially the beekeepers in NSW in the red zone. They are at war for the rest of the country."
About 6000 hives have been euthanised in NSW. The focus now, Dr Kumar said, will shift to domestic hives in the eradication zone which are not infected.
"Our estimation is by the end of September they will be done," he said.
"Then we can look at feral bees and the baiting program."
On Saturday, the DPI announced the varroa mite eradication focus was shifting to a "euthanasia and disposal phase" following extensive surveillance.
Dr Kumar said, through surveillance, he is confident the mite can be eradicated.
"Our focus in the first four weeks was to really be able to determine the limits of the spread. If it was found everywhere then obviously we would be out of the eradication and in the management frame," he said.
"At this stage we are confident the mite is quite limited."
Around 600 feral bees are reported to have been infected according to Dr Kumar. He said, due to incorrect reporting and double reporting, this number was yet to be verified.
"Feral bees are part and parcel of the program and if don't get on top of it there are chances of losing the battle," he said.
"Some of the areas like Wards River will be cleared shortly so we can get on to baiting that area."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
