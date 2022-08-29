An initiative that aimed to bolster drought impacted local economies in the Hunter Valley has marked a major milestone reaching the million dollar mark.
The "We LIVE Here" cards, which encouraged residents to buy local, have had more than $1 million in funds loaded onto the cards since its inception.
The joint initiative started in 2018 by Upper Hunter Shire and Muswellbrook councils as a direct response to the drought and its impacts on the communities.
Upper Hunter Shire Council mayor Maurice Collison said the movement had generated a significant impact on the community.
"It has helped farmers throughout the drought and now continues to help our local community by keeping money local," he said.
"The cards are regularly used in employee 'thank you' programs with a high turnover each Christmas in particular.
"Not only does this support keep investment in the Muswellbrook and Upper Hunter Shires, it ensures there is no stigma to the card which could have been a birthday gift, employer thank you or provided as financial relief by a charity."
The cards act as gift vouchers that can be purchased as a gift for someone or can be handed out by charities in the form of financial assistance. Once purchased, the are to be spent at local participating businesses - providing a boost to the local economy.
The program won the prestigious Local Government Award for Excellence in Communication in 2019.
The achievement makes the '"We LIVE Here"' program one of the most successful delivered through Why Leave Town who produce the cards for more than 80 communities.
Program Manager Ashley Watt said "the We Live Here Gift Card Program was extremely effective in providing financial support during the peak of the drought, and has continued to help stimulate the local Upper Hunter/Muswellbrook economy since."
"In particular, local businesses and organisations have really embraced the concept and this has really helped drive the value of loaded cards past the $1 million mark".
