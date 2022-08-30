After fighting back from a tendon injury to start her race career, It's Me suffered another in the Kosciuszko when she rattled home to win on the line with Jason Collett aboard. She returned in February this year and had three unplaced runs in stakes company, leading to questions over her racing future and possible sale as a broodmare. She answered those on Saturday, coming from well back with Ben Thompson aboard to clock a last 600m of 33.64 seconds with a fastest 200m of 10.56. It's Me was reeled in by the TAB from $12 to $6 equal top pick with Front Page for the $2 million Kosciuszko at Randwick on October 15.