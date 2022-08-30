The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

It's Me turns the clock back for Scone trainer Brett Cavanough

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 30 2022 - 4:06am, first published 4:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With a finish that brought back memories of her amazing Kosciuszko win of 2020, It's Me rocketed into equal favouritism for the 2022 edition with a sensational first-up victory at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.