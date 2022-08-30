The Scone Advocate
$192,000 state government grant helps Merriwa Racecourse upgrade amenities and host more events

Updated August 30 2022 - 4:15am, first published 4:14am
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell MP inspecting Merriwa Racecourse with Upper Hunter Shire Council general manager Greg McDonald, Mayor Maurice Collison, Merriwa Race Club president Pat Ryan and committee members Clare Martin and Shirley Hocking.

A new $192,000 amenities block will allow Merriwa Racecourse to host more community events and open the venue to overnight stays and overflow camping during busy periods.

