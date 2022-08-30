The NSW Independent Planning Commission has delayed its determination on the Mount Pleasant mine expansion following the discovery of a new, possibly threatened species of lizard.
The commission was due to deliver its determination on the expansion proposal this week, however, it advised on Tuesday night that the deadline would be extended to September 8 to allow new material to be considered.
In a letter dated 12 August 2022, the Department of Planning advised the commission that MACH Energy had provided the department with a research paper confirming that the legless lizard recorded at Mount Pleasant was a new species not previously identified.
MACH Energy wants to mine an extra 247 million tonnes of coal at its Mount Pleasant Operation.
The lizard found on the mine site by researchers from the Australian Museum has now been identified as the Hunter Valley Delma (Delma vescolineata). It is endemic to the Hunter Valley and Liverpool Plains.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
