If there was ever a doubt as to which club was the dominant force in league this season, it's been put to rest with the Scone Thoroughbreds celebrating four from four grand final wins on the weekend.
The first grade side stampeded their way to the finals weekend and ensured that all expectations of success were met as they dominated Denman Devils from the outset.
Scone were in the lead 18 - 0 at halftime which included tries from Dan Ritter, who also claimed player of the match, Jake Watts and Jarrod Wicks.
A Denman player sent off 12 mins into the second half reduced their side to 12 players and offered a fresh challenge for the underdogs.
The second half saw Scone's Jarrod Wicks score his second try followed by tries from Adam Clydesdale, Caleb Taylor and Hayden Topliss.
At fulltime the defeat was resounding with Scone on top 42 - 6.
Adam Clydesdale took home the Group 21 player of the year.
In reserve grade it was a tighter contest against the Aberdeen Tigers who took an early lead with the first try 4 - 0.
Scone was reduced to 12 players early on after a player was sent off but achieved the seemingly insurmountable challenge to win the match 11 -10.
Jack Pennell was named player of the match.
In League Tag the game started as a nail biter when Singleton Greyhounds scored early thought it proved to be the last time the team would score with the Thoroughbreds finding their form.
Sofie Harrison scored first for Scone and Ella Caban scored two tries to secure her the player of the match.
Tyla Brown scored two tries for Samantha Elphick to convert both.
Meanwhile in under 18s the Scone youngsters proved the future of footy is in good hands with a win over Aberdeen Tigers 16 - 12.
Dylan Keene claimed first-try honours with Callum Dowell converting.
Crucial tries by Cain Eeles and and Aajay Watts ensured the Thoroughbreds were able to claim victory in the end.
Ashton Frost was voted player of the match.
