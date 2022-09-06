The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

Total dominance on display as Scone Thoroughbreds celebrate clean sweep of finals

September 6 2022 - 5:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If there was ever a doubt as to which club was the dominant force in league this season, it's been put to rest with the Scone Thoroughbreds celebrating four from four grand final wins on the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.