Jockey Blake Spriggs builds on winning combination with Matthew Smith at Scone

Jockey Blake Spriggs continued his winning association with Warwick Farm trainer Matthew Smith with a narrow victory aboard All Girls at Scone on Tuesday.
All Girls, a four-year-old mare, was first-up and a $3.70 equal favourite in the 1000m benchmark 66 handicap. She was well back but behind a quick tempo before making up ground late then holding off Paul Perry-trained Citrouille by a third of a length.
The win for Spriggs came after a double with Smith-trained Razment and Headwall at Kembla Grange on August 13 and another victory for the stable with Hot Dancing at Queanbeyan on Monday. That was part of a double for Spriggs, who grew up in Newcastle but has long been based in Sydney.
Spriggs has been a regular rider for the growing Smith operation, which from 2020 has included Luskin Park at Luskintyre.
"We had a lot of success together last year and this year we've kicked it off the same way," Spriggs said of Smith.
"It's been good. I work hard with him. I'm in at trackwork every week and we work pretty closely with each horse, and he's got that confidence in me now and he gives me that sort of free rein when I go out there, which makes a big difference."
Spriggs has had two wins now with All Girls, which went to three in 13 starts.
"If she was rock-hard fit, I probably would have chased them a bit earlier, but she was first-up with only a soft trial under her belt," Spriggs said.
"If I went too early I would have been vulnerable late. She probably peaked on her run with 50 to go but a bit of guts and determination got her over the line."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
