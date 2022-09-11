Eighteen players supported the day with the best score being by Dordie Bragg and Cath Payne on 69.25 nett well ahead of the runners up Leanda Nutt and Susan Williams on 76.25 nett. Balls went to these players plus Sarah Howey and Yvonne Palmer 76.5 and Julie Leckie and Nickie Cramsie 77.5 nett.