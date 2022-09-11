The Scone golfers on Saturday, September 10 had to contend with some showers which mostly impacted the morning players.
A good field of thirty seven players completed the 18 Hole Individual & 2B Stableford for the annual event of the A. E. Shaddock Memorial Day. It was kindly sponsored by Charlie Manning and Noel Kelly who have done so since 1988.
The 2 Ball winners with a good score of 45 points were Wes Boyd and Michael Robinson, two points ahead of runners up Robert Ryan and Geoff Barton.
The ball winners were: Michael Robinson, Luke Stevens 38, Wes Boyd 36, George Campbell 35, Paul Smart 34, Matt O'Donnell, Brad Hockley, James Smart 33, John Roe, Robert Ryan, Anaru Komene (v) 32, Justin Smart, David O'Donnell, Mick Alsleben, Jeff Harrington and Tony O'Neill all on 31 points.
The NTPs were shared about but for the first time in many months the 8th was not won!
Michael Robinson won the 4th at 2.4 metres; Jeff Harrington won the 13th at 1.27 metres and David Druce won the 17th at 3.05 metres.
On Thursday, September 8, the ladies played a novel event, a 2 Person American Foursome / Ambrose sponsored by Cheryl Clydsdale and Judy Collison.
Eighteen players supported the day with the best score being by Dordie Bragg and Cath Payne on 69.25 nett well ahead of the runners up Leanda Nutt and Susan Williams on 76.25 nett. Balls went to these players plus Sarah Howey and Yvonne Palmer 76.5 and Julie Leckie and Nickie Cramsie 77.5 nett.
The weekly stableford competition also had a field of eighteen players competing for the Scone RSL Group prizes. The winner was Glen Tarrant on 37 points to win on a countback from the second prize winner Wes Boyd. Balls went to these players plus Mac Dawson, Paul McLoughlin 36, Mick Alsleben 35, Matthew Galvin, Jake Teague 34, Mark Makin 33 and Dave O'Brien 32 points.
This week due to the renovation of the greens with coring occurring on Wednesday and sanding on Thursday and Friday, the ladies will play their 18 Hole Stableford on Tuesday September 13 sponsored by Gillie Bennetto.
The weekly competition will be curtailed also. On Saturday September 17 an 18 Hole Stableford will be played sponsored by Chris Wilson.
