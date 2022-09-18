The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

Applause as Scone Short Film Festival makes triumphant return

Updated September 20 2022 - 5:35am, first published September 18 2022 - 11:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Producer Natalia Ladyko and Conrad Coleby at the 2022 Scone short Film Festival. Picture supplied.

The 12th annual Scone Short Film Festival made its return, after a three year COVID-induced hiatus, in what turned out to be a celebration of Australian film talent and a sign of return to post-pandemic life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.