Digital traffic talk: What does it take to grow a website's audience?

But what exactly is Search Engine Optimisation, anyway? And what does SEO involve? Picture supplied by Pixabay: https://www.pexels.com/photo/advertising-alphabet-business-communication-270637/

This is branded content.

Undoubtedly - the fastest, most efficient, and best way to grow, build and develop a website's audience, as well as its web traffic, audience engagement, and reach, is by using the highly effective, extensively-researched, tried and true methods of Search Engine Optimisation (also known as SEO).

However, we can't all be experts in SEO! For instance, suppose you are employed by a digital agency that specialises in other areas of the digital realm - such as social media management and content production, for example. In that case, it is highly likely that your agency may not be as proficient, competent, or well-versed in the execution and delivery of Search Engine Optimisation or SEO services and solutions for your clients.

Fortunately, this is where white-label SEO comes in! Essentially, by white labelling your clients' Search Engine Optimisation services through another digital agency - one that does specialise in SEO - you can still deliver and execute high-quality, industry competitive, and top tier Search Engine Optimisation solutions for your existing clients, as well as being able to offer SEO services as part of your agency services portfolio to new clients as well.



In this sense, you are employing an external agency to deliver SEO services under the banner of your own business, meaning you will not lose clients by not being able to offer Search Engine Optimisation services in the first place.

But what exactly is Search Engine Optimisation, anyway? And what does SEO involve? Read on to find out!

The key elements of Search Engine Optimisation, and how they help to grow a website's audience

SEO keyword research and keyword optimisation

By using keyword research to optimise the written content or copy posted on your website, you can reach search engine users who are entering keywords and search terms that are specific to your business into a search engine query.



As such, optimising the text included within your website landing pages is extremely important to increase search engine visibility and ranking, reach new audiences, and direct and enhance the organic flow of web traffic to your website.



What is organic web traffic, you ask? Well, essentially it involves using unpaid sources (such as search engines), to direct people to your website, and SEO keyword optimisation is one of the most important, and effective, strategies to capitalise on this.

SEO copywriting and content production

For a website to rank well within search engine results pages it must be highly visible to audiences searching for the product or service relevant to the website, and grow, enhance and develop web traffic flow and reach, the written content or copy contained within the website's landing pages must be of superior quality, and perhaps more importantly, include an optimal amount of relevant keywords, specific search terms, and even anchor text, which quite literally "anchors" two otherwise unrelated website destinations together. Anchor text strategy is also especially important when it comes to SEO backlinking and link building.

SEO backlinking and link building

For SEO backlinking and link building to be effective, Search Engine Optimisation experts will endeavour to obtain references to their client's websites on external links. Essentially, this means that another website will post content that links back to the client's site, referring to it within their website copy. Of course, it is important for the external websites that are referencing and linking to the client website to be considered reputable and authoritative resources on the subject in question by search engines for the backlinks to be of any value! Further, the written content needs to be of adequate quality to rank well on the search engine results pages.

Technical SEO

Technical SEO essentially ensures that a client's website meets the technical characteristics a search engine prefers it to have, which in turn causes search engines to rank the website preferentially on results pages. These specifications generally involve page loading speed, and internal link navigability, as well as being able to provide website visitors with a superior user experience and site interactivity.

