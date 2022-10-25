The Scone Advocate
Dartbrook open cut mining ban: Former BHP mine manager Michael White welcomes state commitment but says energy transition is required

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
October 25 2022 - 3:30pm
Upper Hunter farmer, and former BHP mine manager, Michael White says Saturday's announcement was welcome news, but more work needs to be done to secure the future of the region's energy economy. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The state government's shoring up of its promised prohibition on open cut mining at Dartbrook coal mine in the Upper Hunter was welcome news to farmers and the region's thoroughbred breeders at the weekend, but it came in the shadow of more significant developments in the local mining industry over recent months.

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

