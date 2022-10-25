The Scone Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Have a scone in Scone: inaugural scone festival kicks off on Saturday, October 22

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
October 25 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Hunt, restaurant manager at The Cottage in Scone is gearing up for the inaugural event which kicks off this weekend. Picture: Jess Wallace

Is it scone (as in gone) or scone (like bone) ... or 'skoon' (is that even a thing? Maybe only Scotland).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Wallace

Jess Wallace

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.