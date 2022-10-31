Heavy rain overnight in the Upper Hunter is expected to cause major flooding at Kingdon Ponds at Scone with the SES issuing a watch and act warning for low-lying areas of Scone and Aberdeen.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises that Kingdon Ponds at Scone may reach the major flood level (3.70 m) around 10am Tuesday.
Further rises are possible. Moderate to heavy rainfall on the upper reaches of the Upper Hunter River catchment has resulted in rapid river and stream level rises along the Kingdon ponds and may cause major flooding at Scone Tuesday morning.
The NSW SES also advises people low-lying areas around Muswellbrook and Denman to stay informed by monitoring warnings issued by NSW SES on their website and Facebook page, listening to your local ABC radio station, and checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
Further rainfall is forecast over the Upper Hunter River catchment. This may cause additional river level rises and areas of renewed flooding. The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be provided as necessary.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
The NSW SES advises people in the following area to PREPARE TO ISOLATE by 8:45 am Tue 01 Nov for up to 6 to 12 hours due to predictions that the Kingdon Ponds at Scone may reach the major level Tuesday.:
Satur and low-lying areas
You should monitor the situation and prepare to be isolated by floodwater. Consider the effects isolation will have on family, work, and educational commitments. You may be trapped without power, water, and other essential services and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.