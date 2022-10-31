The Scone Advocate
Kingdon Ponds is expected to reach major flooding levels on Tuesday in Scone isolating Satur for a number of hours

Updated November 1 2022 - 6:46pm, first published 10:51am
Heavy rain overnight in the Upper Hunter is expected to cause major flooding at Kingdon Ponds at Scone with the SES issuing a watch and act warning for low-lying areas of Scone and Aberdeen.

