Organisers of the first Scone in Scone festival event have called it a "resounding success".
The week-long event wrapped up on Saturday (October 29) with the great scone bake off at St Luke's Fair.
Scone Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rachael McGuirk said there was a great turn out of bakers keen to show their skills for the event finale.
"The whole week was a fantastic success from all reports, from all the cafes and local businesses," Ms McGuirk said.
"So many people came along [to the bake off] and commented about what a fantastic idea it was and how everybody really enjoyed the event."
Trish Walker from Scone and District CWA was the judge on the day and was impressed with the baking talent on show and gave away tips on how to make the scones even better next year, Ms McGuirk said.
Throughout the week cafe goers could also vote for their favourite scones at participating venues, with Asser House taking out the People's Choice award for 2022.
Scone Chamber of Commerce was please to announce the great scone bake-off award winners as follows:
Individual Traditional
Individual Date
Individual Cheese
Individual Pumpkin
Individual Open
Business Traditional
Business Pumpkin
Business Cheese
Business Date
High School Traditional
Junior School Traditional
Junior School Date
Junior School Cheese
Junior School Pumpkin
