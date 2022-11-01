Know someone in the Upper Hunter Shire community deserving of recognition?
Nominate them in the 2023 Upper Hunter Shire Australia Day Awards.
Each year dozens of individuals and organisations are recognised for their achievements and contributions to the community.
Nominating is a simple way to thank and acknowledge generous and inspiring people.
"It's important that we recognize community minded and admirable people and nominating someone for an Australia Day award is a great way to just that," Upper Hunter Shire Council Mayor Maurice Collison said.
"I encourage the community to nominate a person or community group that they believe is deserving of an award.
"There are a number of award categories open so there's room to recognise many different community members."
Awards will be presented at Australia Day celebrations in Scone, Merriwa, Aberdeen and Murrurundi on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
All nominees are recognised during the ceremonies for their achievements and contributions.
Awards available in each of the four districts are:
The Upper Hunter Shire Australia Day Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen are chosen from the town winners.
Nomination forms are available at all Upper Hunter Shire Council administration offices, libraries, and can be downloaded from the council's website.
Nominations close Wednesday, November 2.
