Nominations open in 2023 Upper Hunter Shire Australia Day Awards

November 2 2022 - 2:30am
Upper Hunter 2022 Australia Day Award winners Dylan Denley and Samuel Barry pictured alongside councillor Lee Watts, Mayor Maurice Collison and Australia Day Ambassador Catherine DeVrye.

Know someone in the Upper Hunter Shire community deserving of recognition?

