State government grant provides $591,431 for urgent Upper Hunter Shire pothole repairs

Updated December 1 2022 - 9:25am, first published November 30 2022 - 5:43pm
The NSW Government plans to inject $500,000 into Upper Hunter Shire for pothole repair works.

Upper Hunter Shire Council is set to receive $591,431 for urgent pothole repairs under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair program.

