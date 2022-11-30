State government grant provides $591,431 for urgent Upper Hunter Shire pothole repairs

Upper Hunter Shire Council is set to receive $591,431 for urgent pothole repairs under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair program.
Member for Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell said that was money going straight into the bank accounts of five of the region's councils including Muswellbrook, the Upper Hunter, Singleton, Dungog and Liverpool Plains to help them cover the extra costs and workload pressures following this year's unprecedented rain and storms.
"These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead," Mr Layzell said.
Of the five councils, Upper Hunter Shire Council will receive the most, with $591,431, followed by Liverpool Plains Shire Council, $511,186, Singleton Council, $299,122, Dungog Shire Council, $247,866, and Muswellbrook Shire Council, $219,432.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said all 94 regional councils that applied for funding had been approved for grants.
"From December, councils across regional NSW will receive their share of $50 million to repair pothole-ravaged local and regional roads," Mr Farraway said.
"This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is backing in our councils with this dedicated pothole repair funding which is the first of its kind in NSW.
"The NSW road network is more than 180,000 kilometres long, with local councils currently responsible for maintaining well in excess 85 per cent of it, including regional and local roads.
