Scone Horse Festival to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Updated December 13 2022 - 12:31pm, first published December 12 2022 - 12:00pm
The iconic Scone Horse Festival, which attracts more than 10,000 visitors and equestrians from across the country, has announced its 2023 theme will be 'Kings and Queens of the Stables'.

