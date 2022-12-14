The Scone Advocate
Hunter New England Health records $59.6m loss in COVID budget blow

By Anita Beaumont
Updated December 20 2022 - 12:33pm, first published December 15 2022 - 7:00am
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the health district's budget during another "challenging" year. File picture.

HUNTER New England Health did not meet its budget in the 2021-22 financial year, recording a $59.6 million loss.

