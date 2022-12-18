Christmas on Kelly a winner for Scone

"It's been a terrific night - more food trucks, more stall holders, more entertainment and every retail store in Kelly Street is open for people to spend money locally on Christmas gifts..."
That was the reaction to Christmas on Kelly from a delighted Scone Chamber of Commerce and Industry spokesperson Rachael McGuirk after people began pouring into the town's CBD at 5pm on Thursday night for one of the Upper Hunter's Christmas get together events.
For four hours, hundreds of locals weaved their way past the buskers and musicians sprinkled among the stall holders tempting shoppers up and down Kelly Street, while roving performers and street entertainers in festive costumes delighted young and old alike.
There were thousands of Kodak Moments for parents too, with kids drawn like moths to the dazzling interactive neon art installations dotted around the CBD.
A chamber initiative, Christmas on Kelly is co-sponsored by the Upper Hunter Shire Council, the NSW Government, and the event's Official Supporter, AGL.
"We added more tables and seats this year and everyone enjoyed being able to stop to eat, enjoy the light show and catch up with friends that came along," Ms McGuirk said.
"The Chamber has received fantastic feedback from patrons and our business community and we'll be looking to incorporate their ideas to make next year even bigger and better."
One of the Upper Hunter Twilight Christmas Carnival trio of events, Christmas on Kelly followed similar end-of-year celebrations in Murrurundi and Merriwa - each aiming to inspire locals to shop local.
"Our aim was to stimulate economic recovery by bringing our towns to life in a really colourful way," said the carnival's creative producer, Bek Durietz.
"Part of Council's role is to nurture a sense of community and we've had an overwhelming positive response to Christmas on Kelly on Facebook and in emails to council today," she said.
READ MORE: Lighting up the town for Christmas
"This is a great local collaboration made possible by the financial support of the State government and AGL. But, it's the chamber and council that brings together the Scone business community to create a safe, family-friendly night that gives local economies a much-needed boost."
One of Scone's most experienced retailers was delighted to see people back in the CBD, although sales were not as brisk as previous years.
"Sales could always be better," Melanie's Showcase Jewellers admin manager, Lorraine Skinner joked. "But, they were better than we had anticipated and it was just great to see so many local families out and about in the CBD having a great night together."
Will the three Upper Hunter Twilight Christmas Carnival events be back next year?
"Absolutely!" vowed Rachael McGuirk.
