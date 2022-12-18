Scone Grammar students celebrated for impressive HSC results

Scone Grammar is celebrating the impressive achievements of its students in the HSC following the release of ATAR results last week.
The school's dux of 2023, Taylah McCarthy, achieved an impressive ATAR of 94.25 followed closely by Tarun Nagaraj, who received an ATAR of 92.9.
Both Taylah and Tarun also received a band 6 in Extension 2 Mathematics and an E3 for Extension 1 Mathematics.
According to Scone Grammar Principal Paul Smart, band 6s were also achieved across Advanced English, Modern History, and Food Technology (a Distance Education subject).
"We are extremely proud of our wonderful cohort of students, who are comfortable with who they are and performed very well.", comments Mr Smart said.
Overall, 27 per cent of the 2022 Year 12 cohort received a band 5 or 6.
"We would also like to acknowledge the dedication and care shown by our staff in supporting these students in their HSC journey," Mr Smart said.
"We will miss our 2022 Year 12 cohort, but we wish each of them the very best in their continued study and/ or chosen career paths."
Students also received band 5 results in the following subjects - Biology, Business Studies, Community and Family Studies, Design and Technology, Drama, Advanced English, English Extension 1 and 2, Hospitality Kitchen Operations, Industrial Technology, Legal Studies, Advanced Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1, Music 2, PDHPE, Physics and Visual Arts.
