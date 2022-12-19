The Scone Advocate
Merriwa silo's will feature in official 2023 wall calendar of the Australian Silo Art Trail

By Jess Wallace
Updated December 20 2022 - 1:04pm, first published December 19 2022 - 3:15pm
Merriwa's Festival of the Fleeces committee welcome the news that the iconic silos will feature in the 2023 Australian Silo Art Trail wall calendar. Picture by Jess Wallace.

The images of sheep wearing red socks, jumping through a canola field against a piercing blue sky, has become an iconic mural for Merriwa since it was painted as part of the Australian Silo Art Trail in 2019.

