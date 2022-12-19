Christmas has always been a special time of year for Aberdeen couple Les and Kalinda Wilkes.
They love the joy a well-decorated front yard can bring. Situated on the main drag in Aberdeen at 163 McQueen Street, the couple get many comments from passerbyers on just how "beautiful" their Christmas display is.
"Most recently, a lady the other day was walking past and said 'I was feeling so down and then I saw your lights and it brought me so much happiness'," Kalinda said of one admirer.
This is why Les and Kalinda love setting up their Christmas display year after year.
Kalinda, who works in the aged-care and disability sector often shares videos of her light display with people she supports as her way to bring Christmas to them when they can't be with their own family.
"Traditionally Christmas was all about family and a lot of the people that I support, don't have a lot of access to their family, they might bed bound or just don't have any way to get out at night, so [showing a video] give them that little bit of joy and makes me smile," Kalinda said.
Their yard is a combination of hanging lights, statue lights, inflatable Christmas characters including Santa's toy store, Santa with his reindeer and even an inflatable nativity scene. There's also a singing and dancing Santa Claus which Kalinda said might be her favourite addition of all.
Even the birds love the decorations. During the day Kalinda said he has spotted birds preening themselves in the reflections of the baubles on her decorated garden archway.
In the past the couple have also dressed up as Mr and Mrs Claus, which they said brought a lot of smiles. They love being able to share their love of Christmas not only with their own family but with the wider community too.
The couple have been decorating their home in Aberdeen for the past seven years and while a lot of work goes into making the display happen, they said it was all worth it for the happiness it spreads.
"You've got to put the effort in, the smiles are worth it," Kalinda said.
