Scone golfers swing on during festive season

Scone golfers played an 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Kevin Bailey Building on Christmas Eve.
It was a pleasant day for golf with a welcome breeze as the day warmed up.
The top score amongst the 41 players was by Peter Teague who had a great round of 44 points.
The second and third prizes went to Stuart Dawson and Jeff Harrington who both had 38 points.
The final prize went to Adam Brayshaw who had 36 points to win on a countback from Lyn Banks, Ross Banks and Mick Curry.
There were some fine shots required to win the NTP's.
They went to Jeff Harrington 2.16 metres on the 4th, High Kenworthy (V) 0.5 metres on the 8th, Adam Brayshaw 2.28 metres on the 13th and Brad Baker 2.31 metres on the 17th.
The ball winners were Peter Teague 44, Stuart Dawson, Jeff Harrington 38, Adam Brayshaw, Lyn Banks, Ross Banks, Mick Curry 36, Yvonne Palmer, Luke Stevens, Andrew Thrift 35, David Bradshaw, David Druce, Col Solway, John Roe 34, Les Cottam and Garry Carter 33 points on a countback from George Campbell.
The weekly Medley Stableford had a good field of 24 players enabling three prizes to be distributed to Phil Tarrant who had 42 points with Brad Hockley playing twice and winning the second and third prizes with 38 points on both occasions.
Balls went to these players plus Michael Morton, Tim Smith 36, Jake Teague 35, Garry Carter 34, Jono Keep, Graham White, Brad Baker, Mick Alsleben 33 and Scott Bourke 32 points on a countback from Mick Reynolds and Troy Collison.
Saturday, December 17 the players contested the 3 Man Ambrose Championship sponsored by Garry Leake, Mac and Stuart Dawson.
The scratch winners in a field of 51 players were Jake Teague, Rod Vaughan and Peter Teague who had 64.
The nett championship was won by Lindsay Hodge, Garry Carter and Russell Jukes 58 & 2/3 nett.
The NTP's were won by: 4th Matt Langan 2.76 metres; 8th Mac Dawson 3.09 metres; 13th Paul Smart 3.57 metres; 17th Michael Morton 0.98 metres and a jackpot of four balls.
During the festive season golfers can play in the weekly Medley Stableford competition on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday December 28-30.
The Saturday event on December 31 will be an 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Ross and Lyn Banks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.