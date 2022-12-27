The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

Scone Golf Report: Golfers swing on during festive season

By Lyn Banks
December 27 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scone golfers swing on during festive season

Scone golfers played an 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Kevin Bailey Building on Christmas Eve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.