Scone Golf Club: Golfers battle NYE breeze to squeeze one last competition into 2022

By Lyn Banks
January 3 2023 - 4:40pm
Chris Wilson and George Campbell on the Scone Golf Course on December 31, 2022.

It was a lovely day for golf at Scone on Saturday, December 31 although the breeze made play more difficult in the afternoon.

