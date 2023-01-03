When you hear the term 'scone' your mind may wander straight to a delicious, golden-baked good but don't get it confused with one of New South Wales' greatest towns.
Scone, pronounced like it's rhyming with bone, is situated in the Upper Hunter Shire, on the New England Highway north of Muswellbrook and about 270 kilometres north of Sydney.
My name is Alanna Tomazin, I'm an ACM journalist with the Port Stephens Examiner, and I live in Greta which is an hour-and-a-half drive from Scone, where I like to venture out and spend some time. I want to share it with you, so welcome to 'My Patch'.
If you love horses and a welcoming country community, then this place is your cup of tea.
The historic town is known as the horse capital of Australia and is home to dozens of studs and world-class thoroughbred breeders.
It's also home to cattle and sheep grazing, cereal cropping, dairies and boutique wineries.
If you've got a spare weekend, a road trip out in 'god's country' and admiring the district, is the way to go. It's a great way to spend your time, support local tourism and keep Scone on the map.
It really is the 'horsey' part of the world with some of Australia's most thriving pony clubs.
But there's also stunning scenery in Scone being on the doorstep of the Barrington Tops National Park and its World Heritage Listed rainforest.
Being home to a multi-billion dollar thoroughbred industry established nearly 200 years ago now I think that's a claim to fame in itself.
Scone is also claimed to be the second-largest horse breeding area in the world, after Kentucky in the United States.
What makes it that extra special is champion mare Winx, one of the greatest race horses of all time - was foaled on the outskirts, at Coolmore Farm in Jerrys Plains.
That's close enough in my books to claim the fame.
First thing's first, when arriving into Scone be sure to pull over and snap a photo with the town's iconic Mare and Foal bronze sculpture.
It's situated beside the highway in Elizabeth Park and another fun fact is there is a time capsule buried in the park which lists the donors and history of the sculpture.
If you happen to be visiting in the month of May, the annual Scone Horse Festival will be on which is a massive celebration of horses with parades and a charity rodeo.
The iconic Darley Scone Cup will also be on which attracts many fine race horses, plus who doesn't love frocking up for a day at the races?
Myself being a massive fishing enthusiast, of course I'd encourage you to cast a line in Lake Glenbawn, it's one of the best freshwater fishing spots in NSW. So don't forget to pack a rod in your car and you could also have a picnic lunch at the lake.
There's nothing quite like country hospitality and you can find it right at The Cottage.
Built in the 1860s and originally a private hospital, The Cottage is situated in the main street of Scone and is now one of Australia's best steak houses.
Keeping with the theme of country hospitality, you can never go wrong with a pub feed. I'd recommend heading to the Thoroughbred Hotel. What makes this place even cooler is it's also got a bakery. Yep, a bakery! You're really spoilt for choice here - beers or bread?
Another one of my top picks is the aviation-themed Kittyhawk Cafe situated in the Hunter Warbirds museum.
It overlooks the airport apron and runway and has a World War II era theme. You could really live out your Top Gun moment here.
For the full country experience I'd suggest camping out at Lake Glenbawn, especially in the summertime.
Another great spot is the Washpools Campground in Towarri National Park. There's facilities for use and the Washpools waterhole is just 500 metres from camp and a great place for a quick dip.
If you'd prefer luxury, I'd recommend jumping online and taking a look at some stunning Bed and Breakfast places on offer like the Segenhoe Inn and the Russley Country Homestead.
Now you can't leave Scone without having a scone in my books.
Before you head back to your reality stop in at The Buttered Scone cafe and sink your teeth into a delicious, fluffy scone with jam and cream.
If you think Scone is next on your to-do list head to this website and start planning your trip.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
