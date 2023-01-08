If you've noticed reduced activity in Scone recently, it is because most local horse breeders and their staff are at the Magic Millions on the Gold Coast for the mega yearling sale.
The area renowned as the 'horse capital of Australia', second only to Kentucky in the US, spends countless hours and sleepless nights preparing one-year-old thoroughbreds for the big event.
Among local big names such as Coolmore, Arrowfield and Newgate, is boutique broodmare farm Willow Park which is sending seven yearlings up to the powerhouse auction which kicks off seven days of sales from January 10 to 16.
Owner Glenn Burrows' favourite among his seven is the filly sired by in-demand local stallion Snitzel, whose "big hip" has him believing she will "run like the wind".
"I just adore the Snitzel filly," Glenn said. "She's sensible and kind and doesn't have a bad bone in her body. She is the one who touches my heartstrings."
The filly was born to million-dollar chestnut mare Acqume who is carrying another of Snitzel's offspring after recently giving birth to his colt.
"She basically just has to walk past the stallion and she is in foal," Glenn said of the eight-year-old broodmare. "It is marvellous to have that sort of fertility."
At the 2022 Magic Millions sales, Glenn sold another of Acqume's colts sired by Ireland-born Lope De Vega for a whopping $700,000 to Melbourne-based trainer Ciaron Maher.
Glenn bought Willow Park, located about 15 minutes north of Scone, in 2001 after working as a broodstock manager at Sydney-based William Inglis auctioneer powerhouse for about 20 years.
He started with 140 acres on two titles in the Upper Hunter Valley of NSW and has now expanded to include 630 acres bought under seven titles.
"It was a great passion of my late dad when I was very young that he wanted to have a thoroughbred horse stud which unfortunately we never did together," Glenn said. "So, I think I'm living his life vicariously."
Willow Park was owned by two previous proprietors and named after a row of Willow trees that grew on a stretch of unsealed tarmac leading towards where the main barn stables now are.
Unfortunately, all the Willow trees on the property were wiped out during the devastating droughts of 2002 and 2006, Glenn said.
Glenn couldn't have higher praise for his staff, especially Jade Rossington whose emotional maturity, work ethic and innate horse-handling ability have seen her rise the ranks since 2006 to become stud manager.
"I've known her since she was probably 13 or 14 working at the sales when she was helping her family who had a farm at Branxton [NSW]," Glenn said.
"She is just so wonderful with the staff, everyone loves her. She is very big on education for staff and she is a terrific horsewoman."
And Harry "Haza" Grinsell has been working with Glenn since 2001, dedicated to his job, feeding and handling horses along with general duties and upkeep of the farm grounds.
He gets a bit teary-eyed when thinking about his favourites, including the brown filly sired by Too Darn Hot and born to nine-year-old chestnut Happy Event who is headed to the Gold Coast for the sales.
"She just always walks up to me and gives me cuddles while I am out in the paddock feeding her," Haza said.
"That's why I don't do sales. I'd be a mess."
His other current favourites include the 2001-born Boab working as a "nanny" for orphaned foals and yearlings, a nearly 20-year-old former racehorse named Offer It Up, and former Peter and Paul Snowden-trained six-year-old mare Sybella.
Chloe Millikan who began working at Willow Park in 2021, says her favourite is Caeser nicknamed after his mother, Caeser's Princess, as is customary in the horse racing industry.
"I just think he has a great temperament," Chloe said of the colt "with the big swagger" who is one of the first born to stallion Yes Yes Yes.
"He's just a nice big horse, he walks really well, and is just a good-looking horse to look at."
The chestnut colt is among 1,273 one-year-old thoroughbreds from across Australia going under the auctioneer's hammer across the seven-day event which forms parts of the Magic Millions festival.
The festival kicked off on January 4, with yearling inspections and a number of events, including appearances by ambassadors such as King Charles III's niece Zara Tindall for Women in Racing, and actor Elsa Pataky for the polo and showjumping event.
Speaking from the polo and showjumping event on Sunday, Magic Millions' managing director Barry Bowditch told ACM the festival is so popular that it would be very difficult to book a hotel or motel in the city.
"There has been great foot traffic with plenty of people coming through to look at the yearlings," Barry said.
"And it's nice to be able to hold a sale without the Covid restrictions around the borders being open and being able to have free entry to the sales complex and to have all our clients back.
"The sale starts on Tuesday and we're coming off a huge record last year. I think we've got a catalogue [of yearlings for sale] that equals, or is better than, last year."
And any one of them could be the champion to follow in the trot steps of unbeaten mare Black Caviar who won all of her 24 starts, break the record of star mare Winx's 33-straight wins or even be next year's Melbourne Cup winner.
He or she could even be one of Willow Park's seven yearlings who left Scone on January 4, and arrived at the Gold Coast about 3 am in "terrific order", according to Glenn.
They've had their temperatures taken, been checked for travel sickness, and have "tucked into their feed", he said.
"As soon as they arrived, they got off the truck, were shampooed, washed and given a little walk around the stable area just to familiarise themselves so it's not all spooky."
The yearlings began parading for potential buyers about 9 am on Friday and will be continuously monitored, groomed, hydrated, checked, walked and rested until their big day under the auctioneer's hammer.
Chloe is with the yearlings at the Gold Coast, saying the great thing about the Magic Millions is that it has a "really good vibey feel".
And if any of the yearlings return to Scone, they could be racing in style as the Scone Race Club is working with Racing NSW and the State Government on a $20 million upgrade.
Scone Race Club CEO Steven Keene said there will be improved infrastructure, more stabling and a centre of excellence for racehorses.
"We've been working hard with racing New South Wales and the project managers over the last six months," Steven said.
"We will start to see construction in 2023 of the boxes and also the new Polytrack. So it's going to be a big year for not only the Scone race club, but the industry and the region."
It is all part of the $67 million announcement made by the then Berejiklian state government in 2021, to improve racetracks in regional areas.
