RUSTIC STEEL may look to defend last year's Big Dance title as Newcastle trainer Kris Lees places more of an emphasis on the $2million feature during 2023.
The five-year-old gelding has only recently returned to work after winning the inaugural mile event at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day.
Lees says Rustic Steel could "possibly" take a similar path towards the Big Dance's second instalment, having qualified via a Scone Cup victory in 2022.
It comes as half-a-dozen from Lees' stable, including Friday's Ballina Cup runners Spangler and Cristal Breeze, eye off a spot in the lucrative country race.
Lees expects Big Dance competition will likely increase, especially with more chance to prepare this time around.
"Last year it was only announced mid-season, so some of the horses had already qualified," Lees said.
"This time around it's probably a bit more of a focus. Ballina Cup we decided to send Spangler up there for that reason and hopefully we're able to qualify.
"We've probably got half-a-dozen horses that fit that [Big Dance] criteria.
"We were able to get four into it [the final] last year, but second year round everyone has got a bit more of a handle on it so it makes those [qualifying] races a bit stronger."
Rustic Steel, with eight career wins from 18 starts and collecting $1.72m prizemoney, ran 10th in The Gong on November 19 before enjoying a spell.
Scone Cup is scheduled for the Upper Hunter track on May 12.
"It's only early days and he [Rustic Steel] has only been back in work for a month," Lees said.
"Possibly [Scone Cup]. We haven't really mapped out his program, but it could be an ideal race to target."
Irish import Spangler, a five-year-old gelding owned by an Australian Bloodstock syndicate, first trialled under Lees in June and has won two of five starts since.
Andrew Mallyon has the ride, starting from barrier 11 in Friday's Ballina Cup.
"He's just a nice horse with a good finish and suited to the mile. The negative might be the tighter style of track and whether he gets round as well," Lees said.
Seven-year-old gelding Cristal Breeze has only tasted victory once since taking out the 2021 Provincial Championships as part of Sydney's autumn carnival.
"Mixed form, but on his day capable of winning a race like this," Lees said.
Scone trainer Brett Cavanough entered Eiger in the Ballina Cup.
Looking ahead to Saturday, Lees has six runners (Sequana, Mobstar, Terrameades, Hellavadancer, Snowzone, Animate) spread across five races as part of the Magic Millions program on the Gold Coast.
"They're all at a bit of odds, but it's giving people a chance to race for huge prizemoney," Lees said.
Meanwhile, Hunter jockey Aaron Bullock nabbed a treble at Gunnedah on Thursday courtesy of Soopat, Lady Samurai and Silver Oynx.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
