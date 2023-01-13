The Scone Advocate
Rustic Steel may look to defend Big Dance title as Newcastle trainer Kris Lees places more emphasis on $2million feature

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:15pm
Kris Lees-trained Rustic Steel may look to defend last year's Big Dance title. Picture by Peter Lorimer

RUSTIC STEEL may look to defend last year's Big Dance title as Newcastle trainer Kris Lees places more of an emphasis on the $2million feature during 2023.

