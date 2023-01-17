IT'S blooming time on the Liverpool Plains with the first sunflowers of the season in full force to attract tourists from across the state.
For the second year in a row, Geoff Barwick will open his acre-wide flower field to the public at his property 'Sandstone', west of Willow Tree.
He first got involved in the town-wide tourist attraction in 2022 after he was inspired by fellow planter and friend Ian Carter.
"Ian did it two years ago in Quirindi and it was a huge success," he said.
"I decided to put one in to and Ian's plot got flooded out last year so mine ended up being very handy."
The yearly tradition sees thousands of people flock to the state's food bowl, snapping photos and checking out what the Liverpool Plains has to offer.
Things were looking a bit shaky for the 2023 season after the shire was hit by relentless flooding during spring.
But Mr Barwick said his plot remained relatively unharmed.
"It never really affected things too much," he said.
"The rain stopped sort of early November and that allowed the wheat harvest to get done and the sunflower crops get planted."
The field is free to visit but a donation box, which raised more than $200 for the Willow Tree Lions Club, has been set up at the gate.
"There was a lot of people," Mr Barwick said.
Donations from this year will also go towards the Lions Club.
At the moment only about a quarter of the sunflowers are in bloom with more set to show off their colours next week.
Blooming will last for about two weeks from Friday, January 13, 2023.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
