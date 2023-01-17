Scone Golf Report: Double eagles in monthly mug round

On a day which threatened rain but only drizzled on occasions, a great field of 55 golfers played on Saturday, January 7 at Scone golf course.
A southerly wind prevailed but with the course in splendid condition, the scores were very good for the Scone RSL Group Monthly Mug event.
The highlight of the day for two players was no doubt the eagle which they had during the round.
Leah Jamieson did so on the Par 5 7th hole and Tim Smith on the Par 5 16th hole.
Both were very pleased to share the Dawson Estate Agents Eagles Nest prize.
The winner of the Monthly Mug was Wayne Hedley who had 68 nett to win on a countback from Michael Robinson.
A Grade was won by Lyn Banks also on a countback from Mick Alsleben when they both had 37 points.
Michael Robinson won B Grade for his 40 points.
The C Grade prize went to Mikey Carmody who had 36 points to beat Neil Clydsdale and Red Palmer on a countback.
Two visitors won the NTP's on the 4th and 8th holes - Brett Dowell, 6.42 metres, and Mick O'Brien, 5.0 metres, respectively.
Jeff Harrington won the 13th at 2.15 metres and Scott Bourke the 17th at 2.4 metres.
The ball winners were: Wayne Hedley, Michael Robinson 40, Brad Baker, Adam Finn, Leah Jamieson 39, Jock O'Connor, Brent Dowell (V) 38, Steve Morse, Lyn Banks, Mick Alsleben 37, Mikey Carmody, Charlie Wintle, Neil Clydsdale, Red Palmer 36, Mick Reynolds, Russell Jukes, Chris Bowman, Tim Smith, Scott Bourke, Dan Malone, Charlie Manning, Geoff Ferguson and Sid Collison 35 points on a countback from Brad Hockley, Andrew Carrigan (V) and Stuart Dawson.
In very windy but cool conditions on Thursday, January 5, the Scone lady golfers played an 18 Hole Stableford.
The best round was by Narelle Rutter with 34 points with June Jukes taking the runner up prize with 33 points on a countback.
Balls went to these two players plus Lyn Banks, Joan Shaw 33 and Nickie Cramsie 31 points.
Glen Tarrant's 40 points in the weekly 18 Hole Medley Stableford won him the major prize.
Mick Reynolds on 39 points won the runner up prize on a countback from Adam Finn in the field of eighteen.
Balls were won by these players plus Michael Robinson 38, Matt Galvin 37, Josh Davis 36, Jake Teague, Phil Tarrant 35, Graham White and Scott Bourke 34 points on a countback from Wes Boyd.
This week at Scone players can contest the weekly Medley Stableford whilst the ladies will also play and 18 Hole Stableford on Thursday, January 12.
On Saturday, January 14 a two ball "BAM" and Individual Stableford will be played sponsored by Jeff Harrington, Tony O'Neill, Steve Morse and Luke Stevens. It will also be Round 1 of the Summer Shield.
