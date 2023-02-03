Scone Chamber of Commerce and Industry believes the next NSW Government must do more to support small businesses struggling with rising operating costs.
The Chamber's call for action follows the release of a new Business NSW survey of 900 businesses across the state.
It revealed that more than one in four SMEs say they will shut if the next State Government does nothing about the crisis in operating costs.
Business NSW, the state's peak business body, released the survey as part of We Mean Business, an election campaign calling for government action in areas such as payroll tax, insurance premiums, housing, skills development and manufacturing.
Scone Chamber co-president Hamish Firth said small businesses in Scone were feeling the pinch from ever-rising costs.
Several had closed their doors in recent months, while other were still recovering from the effects of the Covid lockdowns.
"The next State government must do more to support small-to-medium sized businesses," Mr Firth said.
"Rising operating costs make running a business harder for every business owner everywhere, but especially in small country towns.
"Any relief would be welcomed."
Scone Chamber backed the call for action at State government level after Business
NSW's survey of 900 SMEs revealed:
Business NSW Executive Director David Harding said businesses had been left on the brink of closure by inflation at record levels, soaring interest rates, energy prices, insurance costs, changes to the industrial relations landscape and significant tax burdens.
"Many of these challenges are beyond the NSW Government's control, but there is a lot that our state politicians can do," he said.
Business NSW says it is time the next State government makes a commitment to:
