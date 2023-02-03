The Scone Advocate
Scone's Hamish Guiana's Australian Idol audition will air on Monday night

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
Updated February 4 2023 - 7:22am, first published 7:00am
Tune into watch Hamish's Australian Idol audition this Monday, February 6, between 7.30pm -9.15pm. Follow Hamish on Instagram at @hamising_guiana. Photo by Jess Wallace.

While his face might be well-known around Scone, local singing talent Hamish Guiana still isn't quite ready to see it splashed across the TV when his Australian Idol audition goes to air on Monday night (6th).

