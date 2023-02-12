Scone Literary Festival is back in 2023 with big names, big topics and new community events.
In a major coup, festival organisers have secured their first international guest, Australian-born, US-based bestselling author Dominic Smith whose new novel, Return to Valetto, will debut at the festival.
President Sal O'Regan, who curated the program, said she was thrilled to have such a prestigious author headlining the festival.
"This is another major step in our growth that will help cement our reputation as a leading regional festival and bring visitors back to the Upper Hunter," she said.
This is the festival's first year under the direction of the new president, who took over the reins from outgoing president Janie Jordan.
The literary festival will officially be opened by Hon Ben Franklin MLC, Minister for the Arts, Aboriginal Affairs, Regional Youth and Tourism on Saturday, March 11.
The three-day festival kicks off on Friday, March 10 with a packed program for children, seniors and a new event at Murrurundi with award-winning Magpie Distilling.
The program includes bush poets' pop-up events at Strathearn in Scone and Murravale in Murrurundi for seniors and creative writing workshops for primary school children, plus author visits to schools in the Upper Hunter Shire.
Special guests
Other festival guests include former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull; activist Chanel Contos, who founded a movement lobbying for and providing holistic consent and sexuality education; emerging rural writers, such as award-winning writer James McKenzie Watson; critically acclaimed Michael Burge; and leading indigenous writer Nardi Simpson.
Tackling tough topics
Tough topics being tackled over the weekend of 11 and 12 March are boys, girls and everything in between; people, the constitution, the voice; beauty and excellence in the workplace today, featuring Lucy Turnbull; the challenges of publishing and women finding their voice in rural Australia.
International best-selling author Dominic Smith will headline the Festival on March 11.
Tune into the live-stream
The festival will also be livestreamed for the first time, thanks in part to a major grant from the NSW Government through Create NSW.
Maitland-based production company Streaming House will be streaming the major panels and talks from the festival's main venue at Scone Grammar School.
"We're absolutely delighted to be awarded significant funding from the Government to livestream significant parts of our program and to showcase our fabulous 'big, little' festival to a much broader audience," Ms O'Regan said.
More free events
This year's festival also features more free events with community story-telling added to the program.
Ms O'Regan said everyone in the community, be they three years old or 80-plus will have the opportunity to participate in six different story circles on Sunday, March 12.
Where to get tickets
Tickets are expected to sell fast.
