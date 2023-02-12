The Scone Advocate
Bestselling author Dominic Smith to debut new novel at Scone Literary Festival 2023

Updated February 14 2023 - 10:49am, first published February 13 2023 - 9:00am
Australian-born, US-based bestselling author Dominic Smith whose new novel, Return to Valetto, will debut at Scone Literary Festival on March 11. Photo supplied.

Scone Literary Festival is back in 2023 with big names, big topics and new community events.

