The COVID pandemic took a heavy toll on small businesses: Many didn't survive.
But, few felt the severe effects as dramatically as the travel sector.
Helloworld Travel Scone owner, Rachael McGuirk not only survived, but by adopting innovative ideas and technology she emerged ready to rebuild her business. As the world again opens up in 2023, she's busier than ever.
McGuirk is one of three prominent Hunter women who will share the stories behind their success at harnessing innovation in their respective industries during a panel discussion at a NSW Women's Week breakfast at Scone's The Cottage restaurant on Tuesday, March 7. Tickets are on sale through Eventbright.
McGuirk will be joined by Newcastle Jockey Club's Julianne Christopher and Kieralee Harvey, founder and CEO of Harvey Recruitment.
IN THE NEWS:
Staged by Scone Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc in conjunction with the Gro Events Group, the breakfast function is being delivered thanks to a $5000 grant from the NSW Government agency, Women NSW as part of NSW Women's Week Celebrations for 2023.
"As the voice of business in the Upper Hunter, Scone Chamber is always delighted to stage a professionally run event for like-minded women from the looking to carve their own career paths," said chamber treasurer, Jane Ryan.
"The panel discussion will allow us to tap into the intellect of three remarkable women who've had highly successful careers in very diverse industries.
"What they all share is the resilience to overcome barriers and a commitment to embracing new technology and innovative business practices."
Ryan collaborated with Gro Events Group director, Dimity Smith to make the successful funding application. Based in Tamworth but born and bred in Scone, Smith will act as panel host and invite post-discussion questions from the audience.
"Scone is absolutely thriving and it's such a privilege to be able to bring together three amazing women as part of Women's Week 2023," Smith said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.