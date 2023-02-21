Plans to revitalise the main streets of the Scone CBD have moved forward with the contract for the first stage awarded to Daracon Contractors Pty Ltd.
Stage 1, which is due to begin in early 2023 and be complete by early 2025, will consist of improvement works of two blocks from Kingdon to St Aubins Street, plus a new park in St Aubins Square.
According to Upper Hunter Shire Council, the improvements mark the beginning of a plan to create creating pedestrian-friendly public spaces that revitalise Kelly Street.
It is understood that the project, jointly funded by Upper Hunter Shire Council and the NSW Government, is also designed to attract economic opportunities for the Scone CBD, following the completion of the Scone bypass in 2019.
"I am very excited this project can finally get started," said Mayor Maurice Collison.
"Kelly Street is the backbone of the Scone CBD and its revitalisation will ensure we can fully seize economic opportunity."
"I would like to particularly thank Council for their ingenuity and creativity in securing multiple funding sources to be able to achieve this much needed upgrade to our community centre."
Member for the Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said it was important to see funding supporting regional communities like Scone.
"The investment in the town centre of Scone is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reinvigorate the Main Street," Mr Layzell said.
"With major traffic now diverted onto the Scone Bypass, it is an opportunity to create a village feel for this bustling community."
