Why AI lawyers are not a viable replacement for humans

Despite the recent rise of artificial intelligence tools and multiple uses for this technology, there are still many tasks that AI cannot do as well as humans. Picture Shutterstock

The 2020s have seen a rapid expansion of ideas associated with artificial intelligence, with experiments and new systems arising to incorporate this technology into everyday life. Naturally, this has had its successes, failures, and everything in between, with excited speculation and legal concerns seeming to follow in the wake of each new innovation.

Despite the recent rise of artificial intelligence tools and multiple uses for this technology, there are still many tasks that AI cannot do as well as humans.



Despite advancements and the posturing of certain companies when it comes to AI intrusions into the field of law, there is much more nuance in the practice than meets the eye. In this blog post, we'll delve into why AI lawyers are not a viable replacement for human lawyers.

The history of AI in the legal field and how it has been used thus far

While the earlier iterations of technology have not been as sophisticated as one might think, artificial intelligence has been used in the legal field for decades. Most applications are part of digital law libraries, where documents and cases are scanned to locate relevant information.

Artificial intelligence applications have become more prominent in recent years, with technology enabling lawyers to automate mundane tasks like data entry or simple research. It can also provide predictive analytics and legal advice that can help fast-track and resolve legal issues.

More recently, the chatbot ChatGPT has made waves around the world, giving rise to more ideas and ways to apply this technology. While this technology is far from replicating the exact roles of lawyers, it does have an impressive ability to draw details about the policy and previous cases that can be used in practice.

The limitations of AI when it comes to practising the law

Artificial intelligence technology is becoming increasingly advanced but there is still a long way to go before it can replicate the complexity and depth the human mind can possess. The major disadvantage that it currently has is the inability to derive meaning and context within legal language. It can currently be taught to identify certain words and understand legal writing but without understanding the broader implications in society it cannot provide the same advice received from humans.

Another issue is that artificial intelligence also struggles with predicting how likely outcomes might be decided in court based on previous decisions, this is because it requires an intuitive and emotional understanding of potential outcomes. While these limitations may lessen over time as the technology continues to improve, in the present day the technology remains insufficient for providing complete legal advice.

The potential for error when using AI lawyers

Using artificial intelligence to assist with cases can be a significant advantage to practising lawyers, as they can streamline the research and case development process. While they do offer numerous advantages over traditional modes of litigation, it is crucial to remain aware of their potential for errors. Because artificial intelligence relies heavily on human input data, wrong or incomplete information can ultimately affect information output.

Moreover, since artificial intelligence is based on algorithms and programming that can recognise patterns of intent, each case is unique in its own right, meaning specific scenarios could pop up during a case beyond the scope of what artificial intelligence can handle without a human's guidance. Therefore, it is essential not to let an over-reliance on technology blind us from the need for qualified professionals to ensure accuracy throughout proceedings.

How AI lawyers could make the legal system more efficient

With robots and computers taking over more and more human jobs, it is no surprise that even lawyers may have to make way for artificial intelligence at some point.

This technology has the potential to make the legal system far more efficient by streamlining processes like contract analysis and document review. Just remember that this will likely not completely replace human work but take over things like information recall and time-consuming menial tasks, this will let lawyers focus on other aspects of the law, such as negotiations or litigation.

Another advantage is that artificial intelligence can be made available at an affordable rate, allowing those from economically weaker backgrounds access legal advice. Though it may seem intimidating now, if implemented correctly, artificial intelligence could revolutionize the way we think about the entire legal system.

The ethical implications of using AI lawyers

So we've established that artificial intelligence can half the amount of work humans can do in the legal system, which is great for efficiency. While this could be hugely beneficial for countless people and save countless hours of work, there are also many ethical implications.

This would undoubtedly lead to lower wages for lawyers as technology replaces many traditionally held jobs. Additionally, without proper regulation of this technology, it could lead to increased access to more expensive technological and legal resources for those who can afford them, to the detriment of poorer citizens who already lack such access.

It may also lead to decisions being made based on data patterns rather than considering individual circumstances. These ethical implications must be considered before we can completely integrate artificial intelligence into our legal system.

Why lawyers will never entirely be replaced by AI

Artificial intelligence has already made great strides in the legal system, but it is unlikely to replace lawyers entirely. This is because artificial intelligence cannot make a judgement call based on emotion as humans can. Legal proceedings require a human's understanding to explain any potential outcomes or litigation processes in full detail.

Moreover, any technology must be constantly monitored and updated, which still requires a human to ensure accuracy throughout the process. While artificial intelligence has made great strides in the legal system, it would still require a qualified lawyer to oversee any proceedings and ensure nothing is missed. This makes it unlikely for any full replacement in the foreseeable future.

Final summary

In conclusion, AI has the potential to revolutionise the legal field by making it more efficient and cost-effective. With further technological advancements, we may soon be able to analyse data, interpret cases and advise colleagues independently using artificial intelligence. This could offer clients significant cost savings and streamline the legal process.