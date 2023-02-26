The Scone Advocate
Akasawa wins Country Championships qualifier at Tamworth

By Ray Hickson
Updated February 28 2023 - 10:00am, first published February 27 2023 - 9:00am
The Paul Messara-trained Akasawa (Aaron Bullock) wins the Country Championships qualifier at Tamworth. Picture by Bradley Photographers

Trainer Paul Messara is quietly confident he has the right horse in Akasawa to claim the Newhaven Park Country Championships Final after the five-year-old enhanced his already strong record at Tamworth on Sunday.

